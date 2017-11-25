Hornets' Jeremy Lamb: Heads back to bench Saturday

Lamb, with the return of Nicolas Batum (elbow) to the starting five, will head back to the bench for Saturday's game against the Spurs.

Though a return to the bench will afford Lamb less playing time, he's still played well in that role. In five games coming off the pine, he's averaged 16.0 points, 5.6 rebounds and 3.2 assists across 25.3 minutes per game.