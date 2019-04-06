Hornets' Jeremy Lamb: Hits game-winner

Lamb finished with 22 points (9-16 FG, 2-5 3Pt, 2-2 FT), five rebounds, four assists and three steals in 26 minutes during Friday's win over Toronto.

Lamb's night was highlighted by a buzzer-beating three pointer with three seconds left in the game. The shot kept Charlotte's playoff hopes alive as they sit two games out of the eight seed with three games left to play. Friday included, Lamb's been integral to the playoff push, having topped 20 points in two of his past four games. Given his scoring ability, Lamb should get plenty of run for the remainder of the season as he's the clear second-option behind Kemba Walker for the Hornets.