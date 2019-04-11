Hornets' Jeremy Lamb: Impressive night off bench
Lamb totaled 22 points (6-12 FG, 4-7 3Pt, 6-6 FT), eight rebounds and two assists over 32 minutes Wednesday against Orlando.
Lamb had an efficient night shooting the basketball, knocking home four treys and 50 percent of his field goals on the way to a 22-point night. He also was a force on the boards, missing a double-double by just two rebounds. Following a loss in the final regular-season contest, the Hornets will not be making an appearance in this year's playoffs. Lamb averaged 15.2 points along with 5.5 rebounds and 2.2 assists over 78 games during the 2018-2019 campaign.
