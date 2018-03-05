Hornets' Jeremy Lamb: Leads bench with 15 points Sunday
Lamb contributed 16 points (5-11 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 5-5 FT), two assists, one rebound, one steal and one block across 26 minutes in Sunday's 103-98 loss to the Raptors.
Sunday night's stat line marks the pinnacle of what Lamb can do for the Hornets: he's able to score at a decent clip off the bench and contributes very little in every other category. He hadn't recorded an assist in each of the last two games and had a game-high of 10 points in those two contests, which leaves little hope and excitement for Lamb's fantasy stock.
