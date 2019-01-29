Hornets' Jeremy Lamb: Leads starters with 15 points
Lamb recorded 15 points (6-12 FG, 1-4 3Pt, 2-2 FT), nine rebounds, three assists, one steal and one block across 27 minutes in Monday's 101-92 win over the Knicks.
Lamb continued his consistent ways Monday night, recording yet another double-digit scoring performance for the seventh-straight game. Lamb's nine rebounds were a little out of the ordinary in a good way, however, as more opportunities on the glass will lead to more shot attempts for Lamb, who is efficient and could benefit any given night from a few extra looks.
