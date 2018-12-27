Hornets' Jeremy Lamb: Lights up Nets in big minutes
Lamb played a game-high 49 minutes Wednesday in the Hornets' 134-132 double-overtime loss to the Nets, finishing with 31 points (11-18 FG, 3-3 3Pt, 6-7 FT), six boards, three assists and two steals.
Lamb was on fire from the opening tip, finishing the first quarter a perfect 5-for-5 from the field en route to scoring 12 points. He kept it up the rest of the night and established a new season high in scoring, marking the seventh time he's cleared the 20-point barrier.
More News
-
Fantasy Stock Watch Week 11
Catch up on the latest from around the NBA as we take a look at who has helped their stock...
-
Week 11 Waiver Wire
We go through the top options to add for Week 11 and beyond.
-
Fantasy Basketball Week 11 waiver wire
Mike Barner is among the most accurate Fantasy experts in the country.
-
Week 11 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
With most teams in the league set to play three games, who should you be relying on in Week...
-
Fantasy basketball rankings, Week 11
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times to produce Fantasy basketball r...
-
Week 10 NBA Injury Analysis
What is the deal with Markelle Fultz, Dennis Smith Jr. and more? Jeff Stotts tries to help...