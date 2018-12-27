Hornets' Jeremy Lamb: Lights up Nets in big minutes

Lamb played a game-high 49 minutes Wednesday in the Hornets' 134-132 double-overtime loss to the Nets, finishing with 31 points (11-18 FG, 3-3 3Pt, 6-7 FT), six boards, three assists and two steals.

Lamb was on fire from the opening tip, finishing the first quarter a perfect 5-for-5 from the field en route to scoring 12 points. He kept it up the rest of the night and established a new season high in scoring, marking the seventh time he's cleared the 20-point barrier.