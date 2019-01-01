Hornets' Jeremy Lamb: Likely out Wednesday
Lamb (hamstring) is considered doubtful for Wednesday's game against Dallas.
Lamb strained his hamstring in the Hornets' last contest and the team doesn't expect him to be available Wednesday, though he hasn't officially been ruled out. Look for a more definitive update on Lamb's status at shootsround Wednesday morning.
More News
-
Hornets' Jeremy Lamb: Doubtful to return•
-
Hornets' Jeremy Lamb: On fire early against Nets•
-
Hornets' Jeremy Lamb: Lights up Nets in big minutes•
-
Hornets' Jeremy Lamb: Records double-double Wednesday•
-
Hornets' Jeremy Lamb: Strong run rages on•
-
Hornets' Jeremy Lamb: Double-doubles in Wednesday's loss•
-
Week 12 Waiver Wire
Who should you add for Week 12 and beyond? We break down the biggest names right here.
-
Fantasy Basketball Week 12 waiver wire
Mike Barner is among the most accurate Fantasy experts in the country.
-
Week 12 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Dive into the Week 12 schedule with recommendations to start and sit for each position.
-
Fantasy Stock Watch Week 11
Catch up on the latest from around the NBA as we take a look at who has helped their stock...
-
Week 11 Waiver Wire
We go through the top options to add for Week 11 and beyond.
-
Week 11 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
With most teams in the league set to play three games, who should you be relying on in Week...