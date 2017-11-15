Hornets' Jeremy Lamb: Likely to move back to bench

Lamb, with Nicolas Batum (elbow) entering to the starting five, is the most likely candidate to head back to the bench.

Lamb has been excelling in a starting role through 12 games this season with Batum out, posting 16.7 points, 5.1 rebounds and 3.2 assists across 30.3 minutes per game. His workload will likely take a hit with Batum coming back, but it seems unlikely his role will drop to the 18.4 minutes per game he saw last season.