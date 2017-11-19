Hornets' Jeremy Lamb: Listed as probable for Monday

Lamb (hamstring) is listed as probable for Monday's game against the Timberwolves, Rick Bonnell of the Charlotte Observer reports.

Lamb suffered a hamstring injury during Saturday's game against the Clippers, limiting him to just 22 minutes of action before being pulled from the contest. However, it clearly wasn't anything overly serious, as Lamb is fully expected to take the court come Monday's matchup with the Timberwolves. Look for his status to be updated once again following Monday's morning shootaround, but if all goes as planned, Lamb should be in the lineup like usual.