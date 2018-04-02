Hornets' Jeremy Lamb: Listed as probable for Tuesday

Lamb (foot) is listed as probable for Tuesday's game against the Bulls.

Lamb played through the same foot injury Sunday against the Sixers, posting 12 points (5-13 FG, 2-4 3Pt), two rebounds, two assists, two steals and one block across 24 minutes. Barring a setback during pregame warmups, Lamb should once again be available off the bench Tuesday and will likely take on a similar workload. That said, it will be worth it to monitor his status up until tip-off just to be sure.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories