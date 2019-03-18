Hornets' Jeremy Lamb: Logs 21 points, four steals in loss

Lamb accumulated 21 points (8-20 FG, 3-9 3Pt, 2-2 FT), four rebounds, four steals, and one assist in 33 minutes during Sunday's 93-75 loss to the Heat.

Lamb matched his career high in steals while finishing with a game high in scoring. Despite his recent demotion to a reserve role, Lamb's statistical production and minute totals haven't suffered.