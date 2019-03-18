Hornets' Jeremy Lamb: Logs 21 points, four steals in loss
Lamb accumulated 21 points (8-20 FG, 3-9 3Pt, 2-2 FT), four rebounds, four steals, and one assist in 33 minutes during Sunday's 93-75 loss to the Heat.
Lamb matched his career high in steals while finishing with a game high in scoring. Despite his recent demotion to a reserve role, Lamb's statistical production and minute totals haven't suffered.
More News
-
Week 23 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Who can help you in this prime Fantasy time? The schedule is again a key element.
-
Week 22 Stock Watch
Catch up on the latest as we look at who has helped or hurt their stock most in recent act...
-
Week 22 Waiver Wire
Here's who you need to add for this week as we head into the Fantasy playoff season.
-
Fantasy basketball, Week 22 waiver wire
Mike Barner is among the most accurate Fantasy experts in the country.
-
Week 22 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Who can help you in this prime Fantasy time? The schedule is again a key element.
-
Week 21 Stock Watch
Catch up on the latest as we look at who has helped or hurt their stock most in recent act...