Hornets' Jeremy Lamb: Mediocre effort in Saturday's loss
Lamb had 12 points (5-12 FG, 1-2 3Pt, 1-1 FT), three rebounds, and one assist in 28 minutes during Saturday's 105-103 loss to Philadelphia.
Lamb was certainly far from spectacular Saturday but did take the second most shot attempts behind Kemba Walker. His 28 minutes also greatly outnumbered Malik Monk who saw just 11 minutes. Miles Bridges, however, managed to see 30 minutes of playing time and it appears there is somewhat of a timeshare going on which is going to cap all three players from a fantasy perspective. Lamb is probably going to be the most consistent of the three and could stick on the end of a standard league bench but chances are there is a hot waiver wire pickup available to take his place.
