Hornets' Jeremy Lamb: Misses practice Friday

Lamb missed practice Friday as he continues to nurse a right hamstring strain which he suffered Monday against the Magic. However, the guard hasn't officially been ruled out for Saturday's game against the Nuggets just yet, presumably making him game-time decision. Devonte' Graham garnered the start Wednesday in replace of Lamb and could likely start once more if Lamb is held out Saturday.