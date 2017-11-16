Hornets' Jeremy Lamb: Moves to bench Wednesday
Lamb will open Wednesday's game against the Cavaliers on the bench, John Michael of the Cavaliers Radio Network reports.
As expected, Lamb will return to a bench role with Nicolas Batum (elbow) back from injury and in the starting lineup. Lamb has played well in Batum's absence -- averaging 16.7 points, 5.1 rebounds and 3.2 assists across 30.3 minutes -- so while his workload is expected to take a hit, he still should see some solid run.
