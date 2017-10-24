Hornets' Jeremy Lamb: Nears double-double Monday
Lamb finished with 17 points (5-17 FG, 1-5 3Pt, 6-6 FT), nine rebounds and one assist across 34 minutes during Monday's 103-94 loss to the Bucks.
Lamb has been putting up quality counting stats while drawing starts in place of the injured Nicolas Batum (elbow), but continues to struggle with efficiency. Through three games, he's 16-of-44 (36.4 percent) from the field and 1-for-13 (7.7 percent) from long range. With that, he's been significantly more useful in points formats than categorical formats that account for field-goal percentage and three-pointers made.
