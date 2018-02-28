Hornets' Jeremy Lamb: Nets 15 points Tuesday
Lamb scored 15 points (7-9 FG, 1-2 3Pt) while adding five assists and one rebound across 27 minutes in Tuesday's 118-103 victory over the Bulls.
Michael Kidd-Gilchrist left the game early due to injury, and Lamb capitalized on his absence, missing just two shots from the floor in 27 minutes of run. Lamb was already cutting into Kidd-Gilchrist's minutes before the injury, so it'll be interesting to see how Lamb's playing time is affected in Kidd-Gilchrist's absence, which currently has no time frame.
