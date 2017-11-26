Hornets' Jeremy Lamb: Not dealing with an injury
Lamb is not dealing with an injury, Rick Bonnell of the Charlotte Observer reports.
Lamb saw slightly fewer minutes (25) in Saturday's loss to the Spurs, but all indications are that he's no longer battling the hamstring issue that ailed him earlier in the month. In November, Lamb is averaging 15.3 points, 5.3 rebounds and 3.8 assists per game.
