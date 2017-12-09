Hornets' Jeremy Lamb: Officially ruled out Saturday

Lamb (shin), who was doubtful heading into the contest, has been ruled out for Saturday's game against the Lakers.

With Lamb out and Nicolas Batum (elbow) a game-time decision, the Hornets will be thin for wing depth. As a result, Dwayne Bacon and Malik Monk will likely be the two main beneficiaries. Treveon Graham and Julyan Stone could see run as well.

