Hornets' Jeremy Lamb: On fire early against Nets

Lamb totaled 19 points (8-17 FG, 1-5 3Pt, 2-2 FT), five rebounds, and three assists in 40 minutes during Friday's 100-87 victory over the Nets.

Lamb had 13 points in the first quarter Friday, eventually cooling off to finish with 19 points in 40 minutes. Lamb has now had double-digit scoring in nine consecutive games but has only recorded five steals and one block in that same period.