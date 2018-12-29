Hornets' Jeremy Lamb: On fire early against Nets
Lamb totaled 19 points (8-17 FG, 1-5 3Pt, 2-2 FT), five rebounds, and three assists in 40 minutes during Friday's 100-87 victory over the Nets.
Lamb had 13 points in the first quarter Friday, eventually cooling off to finish with 19 points in 40 minutes. Lamb has now had double-digit scoring in nine consecutive games but has only recorded five steals and one block in that same period.
