Hornets' Jeremy Lamb: Out Saturday
Lamb (hamstring) has been downgraded to out for Saturday's tilt with the Nuggets.
Lamb missed Wednesday's game against the Mavericks as well as practice Friday due to a hamstring issue. The injury doesn't appear to be overly serious, but the Hornets are being cautious with Lamb, who's averaging 15.3 points per game. His next opportunity to play will come on Sunday against the Suns.
