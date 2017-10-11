Hornets' Jeremy Lamb: Out Wednesday and Friday

Lamb (groin) will be out for Wednesday's game against the Celtics as well as Friday's contest against the Mavericks, Rick Bonnell of The Charlotte Observer reports.

There's still no indication the injury is anything more than soreness, so the team is likely being precautionary with Lamb, who is a very strong candidate to begin the season at shooting guard while Nicolas Batum (elbow) is sidelined. For now, he should be considered questionable for the team's regular-season opener until further information emerges.