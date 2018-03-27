Hornets' Jeremy Lamb: Posts all-around numbers Monday

Lamb registered 12 points (3-7 FG, 2-4 3Pt, 4-4 FT), six rebounds and six assists across 28 minutes in Monday's 137-128 victory over the Knicks.

Despite moving back to the bench upon Nicolas Batum's return, Lamb posted solid numbers in the three major categories Monday night. Although he wasn't extremely efficient, he did hit 50 percent of his shots from three and dropped a half of a dozen assists. Batum was on a minutes restriction Monday night, which could explain Lamb's 28 minutes off the bench, so expect Lamb to see his minutes dwell away as the season comes to a close.