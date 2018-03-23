Hornets' Jeremy Lamb: Posts all-round line Thursday
Lamb recorded 12 points (4-7 FG, 2-4 3Pt, 2-2 FT), nine rebounds, six assists and one steal across 26 minutes in Thursday's 140-79 win over the Grizzlies.
Lamb has averaged eight rebounds over his last three contests to go along with 14.3 points per game. With Lamb more active on the boards, his value goes up, but his scoring will be limited as one of the lower priority options in the starting lineup, behind Kemba Walker and Dwight Howard and others.
