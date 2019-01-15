Hornets' Jeremy Lamb: Posts best numbers since return
Lamb scored 19 points (8-15 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 2-2 FT) while adding seven rebounds, two assists, a steal and a block in 31 minutes during Monday's 108-93 win over the Spurs.
It's his best performance in four games since returning to the court from a minor hamstring injury. Lamb is enjoying the best season of his career playing Robin to Kemba Walker's Batman, and he remains on pace for new personal bests in points, boards, steals and three-pointers.
