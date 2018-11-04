Hornets' Jeremy Lamb: Posts season-high 19 in win over Cavs

Lamb scored 19 points (8-15 FG, 0-2 3Pt, 3-3 FT) while adding eight rebounds, two assists and a steal in 24 minutes during Saturday's 126-94 rout of the Cavaliers.

It was his best scoring performance of the season, as Lamb led a balanced Hornets attack that saw seven different players score in double digits. The 26-year-old is showing signs of delivering more consistent production, but despite his starting role he has yet to play even 30 minutes in a game as Malik Monk continues to push him for playing time, putting a definite ceiling on Lamb's fantasy value.