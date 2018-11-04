Hornets' Jeremy Lamb: Posts season-high 19 in win over Cavs
Lamb scored 19 points (8-15 FG, 0-2 3Pt, 3-3 FT) while adding eight rebounds, two assists and a steal in 24 minutes during Saturday's 126-94 rout of the Cavaliers.
It was his best scoring performance of the season, as Lamb led a balanced Hornets attack that saw seven different players score in double digits. The 26-year-old is showing signs of delivering more consistent production, but despite his starting role he has yet to play even 30 minutes in a game as Malik Monk continues to push him for playing time, putting a definite ceiling on Lamb's fantasy value.
More News
-
Hornets' Jeremy Lamb: Mediocre effort in Saturday's loss•
-
Hornets' Jeremy Lamb: Well-rounded line in Saturday's win•
-
Hornets' Jeremy Lamb: Thrives in starting role•
-
Hornets' Jeremy Lamb: Best season of six-year career•
-
Hornets' Jeremy Lamb: Will play Tuesday•
-
Hornets' Jeremy Lamb: Listed as probable for Tuesday•
-
Week 4 Preview
The schedule doesn't offer many clues, so how should Fantasy players approach Week 4?
-
Fantasy Basketball rankings, Week 4
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times
-
NBA Rookie Watch
There are already an impressive group of rookies making an impact or working themselves into...
-
Fantasy hoops: Waiver Wire Week 3
A quirk in the schedule makes the Trail Blazers and Sixers prime candidates for Week 3.
-
Week 3 Preview
Gordon Hayward hasn't been himself this season, and you shouldn't rely on him yet. Who can...
-
Fantasy Basketball rankings, Week 3
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times