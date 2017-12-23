Hornets' Jeremy Lamb: Pours in 13 off bench in loss

Lamb tallied 13 points (5-13 FG, 1-4 3Pt, 2-2 FT), four rebounds, one assist and one steal across 32 minutes in Friday's 109-104 loss to the Bucks.

The veteran guard wasn't optimally efficient with his minutes from a scoring standpoint, but he still posted a double-digit point total for the fourth time in the last five games. The 25-year-old could conceivably see an expanded role in Saturday's rematch against Milwaukee if Kemba Walker (head) is held out of the contest, but he continues to see a robust allotment of playing time in his second-unit role anyhow. Factoring in Friday's production, Lamb is averaging 12.5 points, 3.8 rebounds and 1.3 assists across 24.1 minutes in 11 December games.