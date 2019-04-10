Hornets' Jeremy Lamb: Pours in 23 points off bench

Lamb totaled 23 points (9-13 FG, 3-6 3Pt, 2-2 FT), five assists, three rebounds, three steals and one block across 28 minutes in Tuesday's 124-97 win over the Cavaliers.

Lamb continued his recent hot streak Tuesday, as he is now averaging 18 points over his last six games. His minutes have been desperately needed off the bench, as he has been one of the few scoring compliments to Kemba Walker on their late season push.