Hornets' Jeremy Lamb: Probable Saturday
Lamb is considered probable for Saturday's game against the Bucks with a sore left hamstring.
Lamb picked up the injury in Friday's win over Washington, but at this point the Hornets are expecting him to be available on the second night of a back-to-back. Lamb had 19 points, 10 rebounds, four assists, three blocks and two steals Friday.
