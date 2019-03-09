Hornets' Jeremy Lamb: Probable Saturday

Lamb is considered probable for Saturday's game against the Bucks with a sore left hamstring.

Lamb picked up the injury in Friday's win over Washington, but at this point the Hornets are expecting him to be available on the second night of a back-to-back. Lamb had 19 points, 10 rebounds, four assists, three blocks and two steals Friday.

More News
Our Latest Stories