Hornets' Jeremy Lamb: Probable Sunday vs. Pistons
Lamb (groin) is probable for Sunday's matchup against the Pistons.
Lamb injured his groin during Friday's game against the 76ers. It appears the injury isn't causing him too much pain, however, and he'll likely take the court Sunday. Over the past four games, he's averaging 15.5 points, 5.8 rebounds, 1.5 assists and 1.3 steals in 24.0 minutes.
