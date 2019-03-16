Hornets' Jeremy Lamb: Productive night off bench
Lamb scored 18 points (7-13 FG, 3-6 3Pt, 1-1 FT) while adding eight rebounds, two steals, an assist and a block in 30 minutes off the bench during Friday's 116-110 win over the Wizards.
After an unproductive performance in the starting lineup Monday, Lamb was back with the second unit in this one and looked a lot more comfortable. The 26-year-old is averaging 15.7 points, 6.0 boards, 2.8 assists, 1.6 three-pointers and 1.4 steals in 28.9 minutes over his last 10 games off the bench.
