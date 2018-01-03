Hornets' Jeremy Lamb: Productive off bench in win
Lamb managed 16 points (6-11 FG, 3-5 3Pt, 1-1 FT), five assists, one rebound and three steals across 23 minutes in Tuesday's 131-111 win over the Kings.
Lamb was efficient with his playing time in the double-digit victory, posting double-digit scoring for the sixth time in the last seven contests. The six-year veteran also has back-to-back five-assist efforts, a notable development considering his typically modest contributions in that category. Lamb continues to frequently take double-digit shot attempts despite usually seeing under 30 minutes, keeping his fantasy value solid in deeper formats.
More News
-
Hornets' Jeremy Lamb: Pours in 13 off bench in loss•
-
Hornets' Jeremy Lamb: Drops season-high 32 points in loss•
-
Hornets' Jeremy Lamb: Scores 15 points Saturday•
-
Hornets' Jeremy Lamb: Will return to bench Wednesday•
-
Hornets' Jeremy Lamb: Starting vs. OKC•
-
Hornets' Jeremy Lamb: Cleared to play vs. Thunder•
-
Top Waiver-Wire Targets
He’s got plenty of potential, and now Marquese Chriss is starting to find a role. He’s worth...
-
Fantasy basketball rankings: Start Lee
Advanced computer model that has out-performed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Buy or sell: Keep Kanter, Embiid?
Got a glut in your frontcourt? We take a look at four big men who you might want to consider...
-
Top Waiver-Wire Targets
With injuries to starters, Ish Smith and Bismack Biyombo have a big opportunity to contribute...
-
Christmas Preview & Waiver Wire
Just because you have the day off from work Monday doesn't mean you can take the day off for...
-
Injury updates: Embiid still out
We've got expert analysis on the biggest injuries from around the league.