Hornets' Jeremy Lamb: Productive off bench in win

Lamb managed 16 points (6-11 FG, 3-5 3Pt, 1-1 FT), five assists, one rebound and three steals across 23 minutes in Tuesday's 131-111 win over the Kings.

Lamb was efficient with his playing time in the double-digit victory, posting double-digit scoring for the sixth time in the last seven contests. The six-year veteran also has back-to-back five-assist efforts, a notable development considering his typically modest contributions in that category. Lamb continues to frequently take double-digit shot attempts despite usually seeing under 30 minutes, keeping his fantasy value solid in deeper formats.