Hornets' Jeremy Lamb: Productive on second unit in defeat

Lamb went for 10 points, four rebounds, two assists and four steals across 19 minutes in Friday's 106-94 loss to the Jazz.

The veteran guard turned in a highly efficient outing, with his four steals serving to significantly prop up his final line. Lamb has gotten February off to a red-hot start, posting double-digit scoring efforts in four of the first five games of the month while taking double-digit shot attempts in three of them. Given the occasional spikes in his usage, consistent second-unit role, and ability to provide serviceable contributions in a number of categories, Lamb remains a very viable option for those needing help at guard in deeper formats.