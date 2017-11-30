Hornets' Jeremy Lamb: Questionable for Friday

Lamb is listed as questionable for Friday's game against the Heat due to left knee bursitis.

This is the first report of Lamb dealing with knee issues, as his most recent injury was to his hamstring in Saturday's game against the Spurs. The Hornets will likely provide another update following shootaround Friday morning, but if Lamb is unable to play Friday, Charlotte will likely have to lean on rookies Dwayne Bacon and Malik monk for added minutes on the wing.