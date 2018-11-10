Hornets' Jeremy Lamb: Questionable to return Friday

Lamb may return to the Friday's game against Philadelphia after suffering a right groin strain.

Lamb went to the locker room earlier in the game after suffering the injury, and he came back to the bench halfway through the fourth quarter. It's unclear whether he'll check back into the contest, but the Hornets could elect to play it safe with their starting shooting guard by keeping him on the sideline.

More News
Our Latest Stories