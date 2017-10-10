Hornets' Jeremy Lamb: Questionable to return Monday

Lamb is considered questionable to return to Monday's machup against the Heat after suffering a groin injury.

The severity of the injury is not known at this time, as the Hornets are likely airing on the side of caution here. Lamb had recorded 11 points (5-9 FG, 1-2 3PT), three boards, and two assists in 20 minutes before leaving the game. If healthy, he is looking at an expanded role to start this season with Nic Batum (elbow) expected to be sidelined 8-to-12 weeks.