Hornets' Jeremy Lamb: Questionable Tuesday
Lamb (hamstring) is listed as questionable heading into Tuesday's matchup at the Clippers.
Lamb has missed the last three games to continue to nurse his right hamstring strain which he suffered back on Dec. 31. Officially tabbed as questionable, Lamb will probably be a game-time call and could very likely return to action Tuesday, bearing any major setbacks during pre-game warmups.
