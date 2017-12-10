Hornets' Jeremy Lamb: Questionable vs. Thunder

Lamb (shin) is listed as questionable for Monday's game against the Thunder, Rick Bonnell of The Charlotte Observer reports.

Lamb injured himself during Friday's game against the Bulls and subsequently missed Saturday's contest as a result. Look for his status to clear up closer to tipoff. If he's unable to play, look for Malik Monk and Dwayne Bacon to benefit from increased minutes.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories
    CBS Sports Shop