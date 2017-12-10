Hornets' Jeremy Lamb: Questionable vs. Thunder
Lamb (shin) is listed as questionable for Monday's game against the Thunder, Rick Bonnell of The Charlotte Observer reports.
Lamb injured himself during Friday's game against the Bulls and subsequently missed Saturday's contest as a result. Look for his status to clear up closer to tipoff. If he's unable to play, look for Malik Monk and Dwayne Bacon to benefit from increased minutes.
More News
-
Hornets' Jeremy Lamb: Officially ruled out Saturday•
-
Hornets' Jeremy Lamb: Doubtful Saturday•
-
Hornets' Jeremy Lamb: Suffers shin contusion, won't return Friday•
-
Hornets' Jeremy Lamb: Available Friday•
-
Hornets' Jeremy Lamb: Questionable for Friday•
-
Hornets' Jeremy Lamb: Not dealing with an injury•
-
Injury updates: Booker, Davis ailing
We've got expert analysis on the biggest injuries from around the league.
-
Fantasy Basketball Stock Watch
The Jazz have dealt with a ton of injuries, but contributions from unexpected players have...
-
Waiver Wire: Beware the schedule
Five NBA teams only play twice in Week 8, and that could prove to be even more important in...
-
Top Stash Candidates
Got an extra bench spot? You'll want to check this out to see who you should be stashing.
-
Catching up with the rookies
This could be one of the best rookie classes in years. We catch up with the talented youngsters...
-
Waiver targets: Follow the injuries
Injuries to Patrick Beverley and John Wall create chances for Milos Teodosic and Tim Frazier,...