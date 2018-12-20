Hornets' Jeremy Lamb: Records double-double Wednesday

Lamb registered 18 points (8-16 FG, 2-4 3Pt), 12 rebounds and five assists across 38 minutes in Wednesday's 110-99 win over the Cavaliers.

Lamb's season-high rebound total kept his strong play going Wednesday night, as Lamb recorded his third double-double of the season. He recently has seen more minutes from the Hornets due to his clutch play and consistent shooting to pair with Kemba Walker in the backcourt, and he should continue to provide steady three-category production moving forward.