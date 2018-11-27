Hornets' Jeremy Lamb: Remains hot
Lamb scored 21 points (8-15 FG, 2-4 3Pt, 3-4 FT) while adding eight rebounds, four assists and two steals in 37 minutes during Monday's 110-107 win over the Bucks.
He tied Kemba Walker for the team lead in scoring on the night, and Lamb dropped at least 20 points for the fourth time in the last seven games. The former Thunder guard is averaging 17.1 points, 6.6 boards, 2.3 assists, 1.6 three-pointers and 1.4 steals through 12 games in November, and his emergence has helped take at least a little defensive pressure off Walker.
We go through the top options to add for Week 7 and beyond.
