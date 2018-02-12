Hornets' Jeremy Lamb: Scores 13 off bench Sunday
Lamb scored 13 points (5-10 FG, 1-2 3Pt, 2-2 FT) while adding two blocks, a rebound and an assist in 19 minutes off the bench during Sunday's 123-103 loss to the Raptors.
He once again led the Hornets' second unit in scoring, and Lamb has now scored in double digits in six of the last seven games. He hasn't dropped 20 or more since he exploded for 32 on Dec. 20, however, and his current role on the club gives him a low fantasy ceiling even if does provide him with a stable floor.
