Hornets' Jeremy Lamb: Scores 13 points in loss

Lamb recorded 13 points (5-10 FG, 2-4 3Pt, 1-2 FT), four assists and one rebound across 29 minutes in Sunday's 112-94 loss to the Timberwolves.

Lamb continues to perform admirably in Nicolas Batum's (elbow) absence, with Sunday's game marking his sixth straight double-digit scoring performance. Lamb should be a value option at shooting guard for at least two more weeks, as Batum will be cleared for practice soon and will take over the role once he's healthy. As a result, Lamb's fantasy relevance is on a limited timeline. If you're currently using him you'll need to find alternatives by December.