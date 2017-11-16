Hornets' Jeremy Lamb: Scores 13 points in Wednesday's loss
Lamb collected 13 points (4-9 FG, 0-3 3Pt, 5-5 FT), five rebounds, three assists, and one steal in 22 minutes during Wednesday's 115-107 loss to the Cavaliers.
Coming off the bench for the first time in 2017-18 as veteran starter Nicolas Batum (elbow) made his season debut, Lamb saw considerably less playing time. While it'll be nearly impossible for Lamb to replicate his previous per-game averages (16.7 points, 5.1 rebounds, and 3.2 assists in 30.3 minutes) as a reserve, this performance is a positive sign for his future value, especially for fantasy owners that were fearing he would fall off significantly.
