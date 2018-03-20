Hornets' Jeremy Lamb: Scores 14 points in Monday's loss
Lamb collected 14 points (6-12 FG, 0-3 3Pt, 2-4 FT), eight rebounds, three assists, one steal, and one block in 30 minutes during Monday's 108-94 loss to the 76ers.
Lamb drew the start in place of Nic Batum (Achilles) and filled in nicely, albeit in yet another loss. It's unclear whether Batum will remain sidelined for the upcoming back-to-back set on Wednesday (versus the Nets) and Thursday (versus the Grizzlies). However, should Batum be forced to sit out any longer, Lamb would figure to be a decent option across all fantasy formats.
More News
-
Hornets' Jeremy Lamb: Will pick up spot start Monday•
-
Hornets' Jeremy Lamb: Will 'attempt' to play Thursday•
-
Hornets' Jeremy Lamb: Questionable with back spasms•
-
Hornets' Jeremy Lamb: Leads bench with 15 points Sunday•
-
Hornets' Jeremy Lamb: Nets 15 points Tuesday•
-
Hornets' Jeremy Lamb: Scores 17 points versus Magic•
-
Week 23 Waiver Wire
Roughly half the NBA’s teams are locked into their final positions in the standings. Alex Rikleen...
-
Fantasy Hoops Stock Watch
Who is moving up? Who is struggling? We take a look at the last few weeks of NBA action.
-
Playoff schedule analysis
We take a look at the schedule for every team on the bubble of the playoff picture down the...
-
Week 22 Waiver targets, schedule
Fantasy playoffs are either here or near, and Alex Rikleen says there’s help available on the...
-
2018's Biggest Disappointments
With the season winding down, we're taking a look at the biggest disappointments in Fantasy...
-
Offseason preview, keeper strategy
The Fantasy Hoops season nearly over, Jeff Edgerton helps Fantasy owners prepare for the offseason...