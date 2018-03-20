Hornets' Jeremy Lamb: Scores 14 points in Monday's loss

Lamb collected 14 points (6-12 FG, 0-3 3Pt, 2-4 FT), eight rebounds, three assists, one steal, and one block in 30 minutes during Monday's 108-94 loss to the 76ers.

Lamb drew the start in place of Nic Batum (Achilles) and filled in nicely, albeit in yet another loss. It's unclear whether Batum will remain sidelined for the upcoming back-to-back set on Wednesday (versus the Nets) and Thursday (versus the Grizzlies). However, should Batum be forced to sit out any longer, Lamb would figure to be a decent option across all fantasy formats.