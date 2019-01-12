Hornets' Jeremy Lamb: Scores 15 points in thumping

Lamb compiled 15 points (7-14 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 1-2 FT), five rebounds, one assist, and one steal in 27 minutes during Friday's 127-96 loss to Portland.

Lamb played 27 minutes in his second game back from injury, finishing with 15 points and five rebounds. The Hornets were done at half-time which meant the starters saw reduced playing time. Lamb should continue to increase his playing time over the coming games, starting with a tough matchup against the Kings on Saturday.