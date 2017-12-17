Hornets' Jeremy Lamb: Scores 15 points Saturday

Lamb scored 15 points (4-11 FG, 0-1 3PT, 7-7 FT) to go with five rebounds in 24 minutes during Saturday's 93-91 loss to Portland.

Lamb increased his career-high 14.4 points per game with a bench-leading 15 points against Portland. While it was not the most impressive night from the floor (36.3 percent), the guard made the most of his trips to the free throw line by sinking all seven shots. Lamb is scoring 4.7 more points per game than his previous career-high of 9.7 points set in 2016-17. As a result, Lamb is Charlotte's leading source of offense from the bench by far.