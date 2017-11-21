Hornets' Jeremy Lamb: Scores 16 points in 21 minutes
Lamb collected 16 points (6-9 FG, 1-4 3Pt, 3-3 FT), five rebounds, three assists, and one steal in 21 minutes during Monday's 118-102 win over the Timberwolves.
Lamb had been listed as questionable due to hamstring soreness, but ultimately he gave it a go. After averaging 30.2 minutes per game through the first 12 contests of 2017-18, Lamb has seen just 22.3 minutes per in the four games following the return of Nicolas Batum, who missed those first 12 tilts with an elbow injury. Nevertheless, Lamb has somehow still managed to score in double figures in each of the last four contests, maintaining solid averages of 14.0 points, 5.3 rebounds, 2.8 assists, 1.5 steals over that span. Whether Lamb can keep this up or not remains to be seen, but he is certainly doing all he can to prove he deserves ample time.
More News
-
Hornets' Jeremy Lamb: Available to play Monday•
-
Hornets' Jeremy Lamb: Uncertain to play Monday vs. Minnesota•
-
Hornets' Jeremy Lamb: Listed as probable for Monday•
-
Hornets' Jeremy Lamb: Suffers hamstring injury, won't return•
-
Hornets' Jeremy Lamb: Scores 13 points in Wednesday's loss•
-
Hornets' Jeremy Lamb: Moves to bench Wednesday•
-
Waiver Wire: Chalmers, Crabbe
As is often the case, injuries open doors for players -- and for Fantasy players. That is the...
-
Statistical Trend Watch
Dive into some of the most interesting trends of the Fantasy basketball season so far.
-
Week 6 Projections and Schedule
Check out the top players for the upcoming week, as well as the schedule for each team.
-
Keeper league advice
If you've got an eye on the future, we've got the advice you need. Here are our tips for approaching...
-
Week 5 Waiver Wire: More Henson
The unfortunate injury to Rudy Gobert creates Fantasy opportunity, starting with Milwaukee...
-
Injury updates: Kawhi, Porzingis healing
We've got expert analysis on the biggest injuries from around the league.