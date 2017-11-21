Hornets' Jeremy Lamb: Scores 16 points in 21 minutes

Lamb collected 16 points (6-9 FG, 1-4 3Pt, 3-3 FT), five rebounds, three assists, and one steal in 21 minutes during Monday's 118-102 win over the Timberwolves.

Lamb had been listed as questionable due to hamstring soreness, but ultimately he gave it a go. After averaging 30.2 minutes per game through the first 12 contests of 2017-18, Lamb has seen just 22.3 minutes per in the four games following the return of Nicolas Batum, who missed those first 12 tilts with an elbow injury. Nevertheless, Lamb has somehow still managed to score in double figures in each of the last four contests, maintaining solid averages of 14.0 points, 5.3 rebounds, 2.8 assists, 1.5 steals over that span. Whether Lamb can keep this up or not remains to be seen, but he is certainly doing all he can to prove he deserves ample time.