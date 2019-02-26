Hornets' Jeremy Lamb: Scores 16 points off bench

Lamb finished with 16 points (5-13 FG, 0-4 3Pt, 6-8 FT), seven assists, five rebounds, four steals and a block in 31 minutes Monday against the Warriors.

After scoring just four points in a mere 19 minutes of run Saturday against Brooklyn, Lamb rebounded to reach double-digits scoring and tie a season-high with seven dimes. Lamb came off the bench for the third-straight game and appears to be losing playing time as the Hornets seek to uncover what they have with rookie Miles Bridges. That said, Lamb is having a solid season as a secondary scorer to Kemba Walker, and will continue to have a large, if reduced, role. Through 56 games, Lamb is averaging a career-best 15.0 points, 5.5 rebounds, 2.0 assists, 1.3 threes and 1.0 steal in 28.3 minutes.