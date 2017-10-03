Hornets' Jeremy Lamb: Scores 17 in preseason opener
Lamb posted 17 points (6-10 FG, 2-4 3Pt, 3-4 FT), eight rebounds, three assists and one steal over 23 minutes Monday in a preseason loss to the Celtics.
Lamb will likely start the season behind starting shooting guard Nicolas Batum and starting small forward Michael Kidd-Gilchrist. Throughout his two seasons with Charlotte, Lamb has played just under 20 minutes per game, and with rookie Malik Monk likely to get minutes at shooting guard, it's unlikely Lamb will see in an increase in minutes this season.
