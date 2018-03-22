Hornets' Jeremy Lamb: Scores 17 points in Wednesday's win
Lamb accumulated 17 points (8-13 FG, 1-2 3Pt), seven rebounds, two assists, and one block in 33 minutes during Wednesday's 111-105 win over the Nets.
Lamb drew a second straight start in place of Nic Batum (Achilles), and once again did a nice job of filling up the box score. The Hornets haven't been eliminated from playoff contention yet, and it's an uphill battle that Batum might want to return for if possible. With that being said, if Batum isn't ready to return in the near future, Lamb would figure to play a prominent role in fantasy-friendly matchups versus three bottom-feeders, namely the Grizzlies (on Thursday), Mavericks (Saturday), and Knicks (Monday).
