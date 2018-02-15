Hornets' Jeremy Lamb: Scores 17 points versus Magic
Lamb scored 17 points (6-10 FG, 2-3 3Pt, 3-3 FT) in addition to five rebounds, three assists, one steal and one block across 26 minutes during Wednesday's 104-102 win over the Magic.
Lamb played far and away more minutes than any other Hornets reserve and finished second on the team thanks to an efficient shooting night. He's been quite consistent as a scorer of late, dropping in at least 13 points in five of his last seven games. Lamb is earning minutes at the expense of Michael Kidd-Gilchrist of late and could carve out a useful fantasy role if he can continue to perform.
